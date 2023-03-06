Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Prostate cancer test: is it time to ditch the digital rectal examination?

By Stephen Hughes, Senior Lecturer in Medicine, Anglia Ruskin University
Share this article
A panel of experts has deemed the digital rectal examination to be inferior to MRI in monitoring prostate cancer in men.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rights experts concerned over intimidation around mega tourism project in Indonesia
~ ‘Hope is rare now in Myanmar’, UN Human Rights Council hears
~ King Charles's coronation: Should Canada become a republic?
~ Countries are relying on forests and soil to absorb their remaining carbon – it's a risky way to reach net zero
~ The West's iconic forests are increasingly struggling to recover from wildfires – altering how fires burn could turn that around
~ Why Tennessee's law limiting drag performances likely violates the First Amendment
~ A new UN report offers businesses a template for achieving true sustainability
~ Uganda’s Parliament Threatens to Criminalize Homosexuality
~ Aluminum’s Amazon Footprint
~ Obstetric Violence Violates Human Rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter