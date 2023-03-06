Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Countries are relying on forests and soil to absorb their remaining carbon – it's a risky way to reach net zero

By Harry Smith, PhD Candidate in Climate Governance, University of East Anglia
Johanna Forster, Associate Professor in Environment and International Development, University of East Anglia
Naomi Vaughan, Associate Professor in Climate Change, University of East Anglia
Countries are betting on forests and soils to mop up their remaining “difficult-to-decarbonise” emissions to achieve their climate targets. More forests and better soils are good for nature and for adapting to climate change, but this strategy may prove a risk to the global goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions.

Substantial emission cuts across the global economy are required to stay on course with global temperature targets. Reaching net zero, however, will also involve removing CO₂ from…The Conversation


© The Conversation
