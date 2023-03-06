Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The West's iconic forests are increasingly struggling to recover from wildfires – altering how fires burn could turn that around

By Kimberley Davis, Research Ecologist, United States Forest Service
Jamie Peeler, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, University of Montana
Philip Higuera, Professor of Fire Ecology, University of Montana
Over 50 fire ecologists across the Western U.S. took an unprecedented look at how forests in thousands of locations are recovering from fire in a changing climate. The results were alarming.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
