Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Aluminum’s Amazon Footprint

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ship refuels near a bauxite mine in Para state, Brazil, September 16, 2022.  © 2022 Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg via Getty Images Ford’s F-150 Lightning, the electric version of America’s best-selling vehicle, is produced with aluminum linked to deforestation and environmental harms in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest, according to reporting from Bloomberg released last week. The Bloomberg story describes the effects on communities’ land and water of mining and refining bauxite, the ore needed to produced aluminum, a key material for lightweighting both electric and gas-powered…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
