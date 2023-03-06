Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Obstetric Violence Violates Human Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Delivery room in Argentina.  © 2022 Authentic Images/Getty Images The Inter-American Court of Human Rights has helped to progress the fight against gender-based violence by recognizing a form of violence many women experience, and yet has been invisible for many years. In January 2023, the court used the concept of “obstetric violence” for the first time in the case of Brítez Arce v. Argentina, defining it as “a form of gender-based violence, exercised by those in charge of health care for pregnant persons accessing services during pregnancy, childbirth and post-partum.”…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rights experts concerned over intimidation around mega tourism project in Indonesia
~ ‘Hope is rare now in Myanmar’, UN Human Rights Council hears
~ King Charles's coronation: Should Canada become a republic?
~ Prostate cancer test: is it time to ditch the digital rectal examination?
~ Countries are relying on forests and soil to absorb their remaining carbon – it's a risky way to reach net zero
~ The West's iconic forests are increasingly struggling to recover from wildfires – altering how fires burn could turn that around
~ Why Tennessee's law limiting drag performances likely violates the First Amendment
~ A new UN report offers businesses a template for achieving true sustainability
~ Uganda’s Parliament Threatens to Criminalize Homosexuality
~ Aluminum’s Amazon Footprint
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter