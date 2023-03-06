Addressing campus sexual violence: New risk assessment tool can help administrators make difficult decisions
By Sandy Jung, Professor, Department of Psychology, MacEwan University
Jesmen Mendoza, Psychologist and Faculty Member, Toronto Metropolitan University
A national framework to address and prevent sexual and gender-based violence at post-secondary institutions includes a tool to guide responses to victims, alleged perpetrators and the community.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, March 6, 2023