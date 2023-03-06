Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Addressing campus sexual violence: New risk assessment tool can help administrators make difficult decisions

By Sandy Jung, Professor, Department of Psychology, MacEwan University
Jesmen Mendoza, Psychologist and Faculty Member, Toronto Metropolitan University
Share this article
A national framework to address and prevent sexual and gender-based violence at post-secondary institutions includes a tool to guide responses to victims, alleged perpetrators and the community.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Eritrea: human rights situation remains dire amid complete impunity
~ After 70 years, Stalin’s shadow still looms over Russia and Ukraine – but Putin is a tyrant in his own right
~ Pikachu to depart: a brief history of the world’s favourite Pokémon
~ Managing people for the first time: expert tips on how to succeed
~ Can a machine be racist? Artificial Intelligence has shown troubling signs of bias, but there are reasons for optimism
~ More than just risk: LGBTQIA+ young people use social media to sustain and make sense of family relationships
~ As Western Sydney residents grapple with climate change, they want political action
~ The long-awaited AUKUS submarine announcement is imminent. What should we expect?
~ Lie detection tests have worked the same way for 3,000 years – and they're still hopelessly inaccurate
~ Underlying Australia's inflation problem is a historic shift of income from workers to corporate profits
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter