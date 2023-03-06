As Western Sydney residents grapple with climate change, they want political action
By Declan Kuch, Vice Chancellor's Research Fellow, Institute for Culture and Society, Western Sydney University
Malini Sur, Senior Research Fellow, Institute for Culture and Society, Western Sydney University
Stephen Healy, Associate Professor, Human Geography and Urban Studies School of Social Sciences/ Institute for Culture and Society, Western Sydney University
Sukhmani Khorana, Associate Professor, Faculty of Arts, Design and Architecture, UNSW Sydney
Voters in the region have long been seen as caring more about their finances than green issues. But living through extreme heat, rain and floods has them focused on living with climate change.
