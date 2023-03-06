Tolerance.ca
Peru: UN experts call for end to violence during demonstrations

Continuing violence against political protesters in Peru must stop, UN-appointed independent experts insisted on Monday, amid allegations of repression and arbitrary killings by State security forces.


© United Nations -
