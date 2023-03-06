Americans remain hopeful about democracy despite fears of its demise – and are acting on that hope
By Ray Block Jr, Brown-McCourtney Career Development Professor in the McCourtney Institute and associate professor of political science and African American studies, Penn State
Andrene Wright, Presidential Postdoctoral Fellow, Penn State
Mia Angelica Powell, PhD Student in Department of Political Science, Penn State
A survey of more than 12,000 US voters found that Black Americans are among the most hopeful about the direction of politics – and they are turning that emotion into action at the polls.
