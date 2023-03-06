Bipolar disorder is poorly understood in Ghana: knowing the facts can help prevent suffering
By Benedict Weobong, Senior Lecturer/Global Mental Health Epidemiologist, University of Ghana
Irene Botchway, Clinical Psychologist , University of Ghana
Attitudes to mental health conditions are often influenced by matters of awareness and belief systems. Bipolar disorder is one of the conditions that’s frequently misunderstood and stigmatised.
This is the case in Ghana, where bipolar is generally referred to as atenkabrane nsesae yaree – a condition characterised by extreme changes in mood. A recent study estimated that less than 1% of respondents in the Volta Region of Ghana for example knew the signs and symptoms of bipolar.…
