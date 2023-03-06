Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Syria: Vital earthquake aid blocked or diverted in Aleppo’s desperate hour of need

By Amnesty International
The Syrian government and Türkiye-backed armed opposition groups should stop obstructing and diverting humanitarian aid aimed at alleviating the suffering of tens of thousands of civilians in conflict-torn Aleppo, said Amnesty International, a month today since the governorate was devastated by earthquakes. Between 9 February and 22 February, the Syrian government blocked at least 100 […] The post Syria: Vital earthquake aid blocked or diverted in Aleppo’s desperate hour of need appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
