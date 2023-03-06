Why a couple of post-workout beers probably won’t stop you gaining muscle
By Colleen Deane, Lecturer in Muscle Cell Biology, University of Southampton
Philip J Atherton, Professor of Clinical, Metabolic & Molecular Physiology, University of Nottingham
If you’re trying to build muscle, you’ve probably come across a slew of videos online by influencers and so-called experts discussing all the things you need to do outside of the gym to help your progress. One popular piece of advice is to avoid alcohol entirely if you want to build muscle, with many suggesting that drinking alcohol will prevent you from building muscle.
- Monday, March 6, 2023