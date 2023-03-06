Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Curious Kids: who was the first celebrity?

By Harriet Fletcher, Lecturer in Media and Communication, Anglia Ruskin University
Share this article
Who was the first celebrity? – Grace, aged eight, Belfast, Northern Ireland

To answer this question, we first need to think about what the people we think of as celebrities have in common. If we break down the formula for fame, we find three significant things: product, audience and industry.

All celebrities produce something. This could be a film, a television show, music or social media content. This product is then consumed and enjoyed by an audience. Often, this audience is called a fandom.

All celebrities exist within specific industries,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why a couple of post-workout beers probably won’t stop you gaining muscle
~ I dug for evidence of the Rosetta Stone's ancient Egyptian rebellion – here's what I found
~ Why are we so scared of clowns? Here's what we've discovered
~ ‘Good Night Imperial Pride': how activists in Berlin fundraise for the Ukrainian army
~ Arm-wrestling match in Senegal: President Macky Sall and opponent Ousmane Sonko go head-to-head in the presidential elections
~ Nicaragua: UN Rights Council Should Renew Experts’ Mandate
~ Are you a shark or a teddy? How understanding conflict styles can help you overcome fights with friends and family
~ Children and teenagers can carry out valuable wildlife research – here's how
~ Pacific voices call for urgent global climate action
~ Is India's transition to clean energy achievable or an empty promise?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter