Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why are we so scared of clowns? Here's what we've discovered

By Sophie Scorey, PhD Researcher, University of South Wales
James Greville, Lecturer in Psychology, University of South Wales
Philip Tyson, Associate Professor of Psychology, University of South Wales
Shakiela Davies, Lecturer in Clinical Psychology and Mental Health, University of South Wales
Share this article
Our research shows that coulrophobia, or fear of clowns, is mainly triggered by being unable to understand their facial expressions.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why a couple of post-workout beers probably won’t stop you gaining muscle
~ I dug for evidence of the Rosetta Stone's ancient Egyptian rebellion – here's what I found
~ Curious Kids: who was the first celebrity?
~ ‘Good Night Imperial Pride': how activists in Berlin fundraise for the Ukrainian army
~ Arm-wrestling match in Senegal: President Macky Sall and opponent Ousmane Sonko go head-to-head in the presidential elections
~ Nicaragua: UN Rights Council Should Renew Experts’ Mandate
~ Are you a shark or a teddy? How understanding conflict styles can help you overcome fights with friends and family
~ Children and teenagers can carry out valuable wildlife research – here's how
~ Pacific voices call for urgent global climate action
~ Is India's transition to clean energy achievable or an empty promise?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter