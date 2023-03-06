Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nicaragua: UN Rights Council Should Renew Experts’ Mandate

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Delegates sit at the opening of the 41th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, June 24, 2019. © 2019 Magali Girardin/Keystone via AP (Geneva) – The United Nations Human Rights Council should renew the mandate of the Group of Human Rights Experts on Nicaragua and the reporting mandate on Nicaragua of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) for two years, Human Rights Watch said today. The Group of Experts was established by the UN Human Rights Council in March 2022 with a one-year…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Arm-wrestling match in Senegal: President Macky Sall and opponent Ousmane Sonko go head-to-head in the presidential elections
~ Are you a shark or a teddy? How understanding conflict styles can help you overcome fights with friends and family
~ Children and teenagers can carry out valuable wildlife research – here's how
~ Pacific voices call for urgent global climate action
~ Is India's transition to clean energy achievable or an empty promise?
~ AI could take your job, but it can also help you score a new one with these simple tips
~ Human Rights Watch Mourns Loss of Judy Heumann
~ Russia's foreign minister got laughter, cheers and shrugs in India. Outrage over the war isn't universal
~ When is a nature reserve not a nature reserve? When it's already been burned and logged
~ Music, silence, love and power: the engrossing story of a child prodigy in the court of Louis XIV
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter