AI could take your job, but it can also help you score a new one with these simple tips

By Bronwyn Eager, Senior Lecturer Freelancing, Small Business, and Entrepreneurship, University of Tasmania
Louise Grimmer, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, University of Tasmania
Toby Newstead, Senior Lecturer in Management, University of Tasmania
It was once thought physical labour jobs would be the most at risk from the rise of artificial intelligence. But recent advances suggest we can expect disruption across a vast range of sectors, including knowledge-based industries.

We certainly need to have conversations about how AI will change the future of work. But perhaps we should also look beyond fear and ask how it…The Conversation


© The Conversation
