Human Rights Observatory

Children and teenagers can carry out valuable wildlife research – here's how

By Maria Aristeidou, Lecturer in Technology Enhanced Learning, The Open University
The environment is in crisis. Young people are calling for environmental action and requesting more education about the environment and the climate emergency. They are also looking at what they can do to tackle climate change.

Together with colleagues, I have found that children can make a valuable contribution to research…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
