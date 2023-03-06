Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Human Rights Watch Mourns Loss of Judy Heumann

By Human Rights Watch
(New York) – Human Rights Watch mourns the passing of the pioneering disability rights activist Judy Heumann, a dear friend and board member. Heumann’s lifelong activism supporting the rights of people with disabilities in the United States and around the world was extraordinary, Human Rights Watch said.  She died on March 4, 2023, surrounded by her close friends, at the age of 75. Click to expand Image © “Judy was a true force of nature – a visionary leader, fierce advocate, a trailblazer,” said Shantha Rau Barriga, disability rights director at Human Rights Watch. “She was a giant…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
