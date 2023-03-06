When is a nature reserve not a nature reserve? When it's already been burned and logged
By David Lindenmayer, Professor, The Fenner School of Environment and Society, Australian National University
Chris Taylor, Research Fellow, Fenner School of Environment and Society, Australian National University
Victoria’s critically endangered Leadbeater’s possum is just hanging on, despite new plans and reserves aimed at protection. Plans to log some of its remaining habitat will not help
- Sunday, March 5, 2023