Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Labor slides in a federal Newspoll; NSW polls give Labor a modest lead

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
The Albanese government suffered a small setback on two party preferred figures in the latest Newspoll – but there was good news on its proposed super tax changes.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
More
