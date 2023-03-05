Resistance to mega-tourism is rising in the South Pacific – but will governments put words into action?
By Apisalome Movono, Senior Lecturer in Development Studies, Massey University
Regina Scheyvens, Professor of Development Studies, Massey University
Big resorts, cruise ships and visitor numbers are all up for debate across the Pacific, but economic pressure may test how post-pandemic reality lives up to the sustainability rhetoric.
- Sunday, March 5, 2023