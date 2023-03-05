Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Human Rights Watch Mourns Loss of Judy Heumann

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
(New York, March 5, 2023) -- Human Rights Watch mourns the passing of the pioneering disability rights activist Judy Heumann, a dear friend and board member. Heumann’s lifelong activism supporting the rights of people with disabilities in the United States and around the world was extraordinary, Human Rights Watch said.  She died on March 4, 2023, surrounded by her close friends, at the age of 75. Click to expand Image © “Judy was a true force of nature – a visionary leader, fierce advocate, a trailblazer,” said Shantha Rau Barriga, disability rights director at Human Rights Watch. “She…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Labor slides in a federal Newspoll; NSW polls give Labor a modest lead
~ Resistance to mega-tourism is rising in the South Pacific – but will governments put words into action?
~ Anyone can save a life, including kids. Here's why they should learn CPR and basic life support
~ Afghanistan: UN Human Rights Council must address Taliban’s ongoing ‘relentless abuses’
~ Buildings used iron from sunken ships centuries ago. The use of recycled materials should be business as usual by now
~ We want and we fear emotions in our robots. Here's what science fiction can teach us about flashes of emotion from Bing
~ What are the best conditions for life? Exploring the multiverse can help us find out
~ A neighbourhood 'war zone' and a garden-gate overdose sparked Judy Ryan's fight for Victoria's first safe injecting room
~ No, the Fukushima water release is not going to kill the Pacific Ocean
~ How the push to end tobacco advertising in the 1970s could be used to curb gambling ads today
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter