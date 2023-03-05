Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sex and lies are used to sell vapes online. Even we were surprised at the marketing tactics we found

By Jonine Jancey, Academic and Director Collaboration for Evidence, Research and Impact in Public Health, Curtin University
It’s easy to buy vapes or e-cigarettes online. When we looked at websites selling them to buyers in Australia and New Zealand, we found a variety of slick, false or misleading marketing claims.

In our new research we outlined how these included health claims – how vapes contain “zero” carcinogens, are an effective aid for quitting smoking, and lead to improved breathing “in a matter of days”.

Vapes were also marketed as sexy, sleek and environmentally friendly.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
