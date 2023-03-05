Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ground-breaking exhibit on slavery gives new generation ‘hope for humanity’

A grain of rice, a golden collar, and a three-metre-long heavy wooden brace to trap ankles and necks shape part of a unique, interactive exhibit on slavery that just opened at UN Headquarters.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
