To improve drinking water quality in First Nation communities, a collaborative approach is important
By Brady Deaton, Jr., Professor of Food, Agricultural and Resource Economics, University of Guelph
Brandon Doxtator, Environmental Consultation Coordinator, Oneida Nation of the Thames
Christopher Alcantara, Professor of Political Science, Western University
Sheri Longboat, Associate Professor, Rural Planning and Development, University of Guelph
Water sharing arrangements have the potential to enhance water security, but they require strong communication and co-ordination between community leaders in addition to adequate financial support.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, March 5, 2023