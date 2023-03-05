LGBTIQ+ migrants and asylum seekers in South Africa: major new study identifies a diverse, wide-spread community
By John Marnell, Doctoral Researcher at the African Centre for Migration & Society (ACMS), University of the Witwatersrand
B Camminga, Research associate, University of the Witwatersrand
Thea de Gruchy, Researcher, University of the Witwatersrand
The absence of reliable quantitative data makes it difficult – if not impossible – to hold Home Affairs, the police and other state entities to account.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, March 5, 2023