Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: First ‘authorized’ protest since 2020 comes amid worsening crackdown on dissent

By Amnesty International
Share this article
An International Women’s Day march scheduled this Sunday will be the first officially authorized protest in Hong Kong since 2020. The Hong Kong Women Workers’ Association announced on Thursday that it had received a verbal approval for a “notice of no objection” regarding the march. However, the event will take place against the backdrop of […] The post Hong Kong: First ‘authorized’ protest since 2020 comes amid worsening crackdown on dissent appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sudan: New effort needed to restore civilian rule, transition to democracy
~ Occupation ‘eating away’ at Israeli, Palestinian societies: Türk
~ Family violence is literally making us sicker -- new study finds abuse increases risk of chronic illness
~ Digital Dehumanization Paves Way for Killer Robots
~ Newly announced prison terms in Belarus signal ‘ongoing repression’
~ Eli Lilly is cutting insulin prices and capping copays at $35 – 5 questions answered
~ What is driving current labour market shortages and how older workers could help
~ National Theatre’s Phaedra review: suicide tragedy leaves a bad taste
~ School rugby should not be compulsory and tackling needs to be outlawed – here's the evidence
~ Antipsychotics are increasingly being prescribed to children – here's why we should be concerned
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter