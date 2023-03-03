Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: New effort needed to restore civilian rule, transition to democracy

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk expressed his support on Friday for the “restoration of civilian rule and the transition to democracy” in Sudan following the country's military coup in October 2021.


© United Nations -
