Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Occupation ‘eating away’ at Israeli, Palestinian societies: Türk

Share this article
The current spate of deadly violence is distancing the prospect of a two-State solution to end the Israel-Palestine conflict, as the occupation is “eating away” at both societies, the UN rights chief told the Human Rights Council on Friday.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sudan: New effort needed to restore civilian rule, transition to democracy
~ Family violence is literally making us sicker -- new study finds abuse increases risk of chronic illness
~ Digital Dehumanization Paves Way for Killer Robots
~ Newly announced prison terms in Belarus signal ‘ongoing repression’
~ Eli Lilly is cutting insulin prices and capping copays at $35 – 5 questions answered
~ What is driving current labour market shortages and how older workers could help
~ National Theatre’s Phaedra review: suicide tragedy leaves a bad taste
~ School rugby should not be compulsory and tackling needs to be outlawed – here's the evidence
~ Antipsychotics are increasingly being prescribed to children – here's why we should be concerned
~ Extreme wildfires are turning the world's largest forest ecosystem from carbon sink into net-emitter
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter