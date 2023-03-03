Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Digital Dehumanization Paves Way for Killer Robots

By Human Rights Watch
Last month, members of the Stop Killer Robots campaign met in Costa Rica with 68 campaigners from 29 countries for their first in-person global conference since the Covid-19 pandemic. A central theme of the conference was around digital dehumanization, “a process in which human beings are reduced to data points that are then used to make decisions and/or take actions that negatively affect their lives.” With the increase in digital dehumanization, the Stop Killer Robots Campaign has longstanding and growing concerns over removing human control from the use of force. Throughout the conference, campaigners…


© Human Rights Watch -
