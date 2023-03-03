Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Newly announced prison terms in Belarus signal ‘ongoing repression’

Share this article
A fresh round of prison sentences announced on Friday in Belarus signal "ongoing repression" in the country, where almost 1,500 people are detained on politically motivated charges, the UN human rights agency says.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Eli Lilly is cutting insulin prices and capping copays at $35 – 5 questions answered
~ What is driving current labour market shortages and how older workers could help
~ National Theatre’s Phaedra review: suicide tragedy leaves a bad taste
~ School rugby should not be compulsory and tackling needs to be outlawed – here's the evidence
~ Antipsychotics are increasingly being prescribed to children – here's why we should be concerned
~ Extreme wildfires are turning the world's largest forest ecosystem from carbon sink into net-emitter
~ Oakeshott and Hancock: betraying a confidential source damages journalism and is a threat to public health
~ Mexico protests: fears for democracy prompt mass demonstrations
~ Israel/OPT: Impunity reigns for perpetrators of settler violence
~ Belarus: Sentencing of human rights defenders a ‘blatant retaliation’ for their work
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter