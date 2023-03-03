Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Eli Lilly is cutting insulin prices and capping copays at $35 – 5 questions answered

By Dana Goldman, Dean of the Sol Price School of Public Policy; Professor of Pharmacy, Public Policy, and Economics, University of Southern California
Karen Van Nuys, Executive Director of the Value of Life Sciences Innovation program; Fellow at the USC Schaeffer Center, University of Southern California
Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly is slashing the list prices for some of its most popular insulin products by 70% and capping insulin copays at US$35 for uninsured patients and those with private health insurance. These changes follow efforts by the federal…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
