Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

School rugby should not be compulsory and tackling needs to be outlawed – here's the evidence

By Keith Parry, Head Of Department in Department of Sport & Event Management, Bournemouth University
John Batten, Senior Lecturer in Sport and Exercise Psychology, University of Winchester
Share this article
Rugby has a higher rate of injury than most other sports frequently played in schools in the UK. It is a collision sport where players purposefully tackle each other, which can result in serious injury, such as to the head and neck.

The risks of injury, and particularly brain injuries, from playing rugby are now widely recognised. And yet it remains a compulsory sport in many schools.

Tackle rugby should not be compulsory…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What is driving current labour market shortages and how older workers could help
~ National Theatre’s Phaedra review: suicide tragedy leaves a bad taste
~ Antipsychotics are increasingly being prescribed to children – here's why we should be concerned
~ Extreme wildfires are turning the world's largest forest ecosystem from carbon sink into net-emitter
~ Oakeshott and Hancock: betraying a confidential source damages journalism and is a threat to public health
~ Mexico protests: fears for democracy prompt mass demonstrations
~ Israel/OPT: Impunity reigns for perpetrators of settler violence
~ Belarus: Sentencing of human rights defenders a ‘blatant retaliation’ for their work
~ Killing of Indigenous Leader in Ecuador Demands Thorough Investigation
~ Myanmar: Tatmadaw army’s ‘scorched earth’ policy in spotlight
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter