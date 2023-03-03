Tolerance.ca
Antipsychotics are increasingly being prescribed to children – here's why we should be concerned

By Matthias Pierce, Research Fellow in Psychology and Mental Health, University of Manchester
Kathryn Abel, Professor of Psychological Medicine, University of Manchester
An increasing number of young people in the UK are being referred to child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS). Alongside this is the rising number of children prescribed medicines that treat mental illness.

The evidence for the effectiveness and safety of these drugs comes almost entirely from studies in adults. Studies…The Conversation


