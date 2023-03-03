Tolerance.ca
Oakeshott and Hancock: betraying a confidential source damages journalism and is a threat to public health

By Steven Barnett, Professor of Communications, University of Westminster
It is an iron rule of journalism – probably the first lesson that a rookie reporter learns on joining a professional newsroom: never betray a confidential source. A core principle of the National Union of Journalists code of conduct states that a journalist “protects the identity of sources who supply information in confidence and material gathered in the course of her/his work”.

This principle is also enshrined in UK law: the 1981 Contempt…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
