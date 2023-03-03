Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Killing of Indigenous Leader in Ecuador Demands Thorough Investigation

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Eduardo Mendúa Facebook: Eduardo Mendúa Eduardo Mendúa, an A’i Cofán Indigenous leader, was shot dead on February 26 outside his home in the Ecuadorian Amazon. Mendúa was an outspoken opponent of oil drilling in A’i Dureno, an Indigenous A’i Cofán community located on the banks of Aguarico river in the Sucumbíos province, where Ecuador’s government authorized exploration of 30 oil wells. Mendúa, a father of six children, helped lead the Confederation of Indigenous Nations of Ecuador (Confederación de Nacionalidades Indígenas del Ecuador, CONAIE), an association of representatives…


© Human Rights Watch -
