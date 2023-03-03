Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zero benefits for Albania from China's Belt and Road Initiative

By Ardi Pulaj
Share this article
The prime minister, during a recent official visit in Japan, stated he saw no economic benefits from what is left of China's "17+1" economic cooperation bloc with Eastern European nations


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ethiopia: Government’s effort to end mandate of UN human rights commission must be rejected.
~ How fish evolved to walk – and in one case, turned into humans
~ Thinking of getting a second cat? Here's how to make sure your first pet doesn't feel threatened
~ Economic growth is fuelling climate change – a new book proposes 'degrowth communism' as the solution
~ Tabloid newspapers are seen as sensationalist - but South Africa's Daily Sun flipped that script during COVID-19
~ HECS-HELP loans have become unfair for women but there is a way to fix this
~ Cambodia: Opposition leader Kem Sokha sentenced to 27 years on fabricated treason charge
~ Cambodia: Opposition Leader Convicted on Bogus Charges
~ Three AI experts on how access to ChatGPT-style tech is about to change our world – podcast
~ 'Let's get real': scientists discover a new way climate change threatens cold-blooded animals
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter