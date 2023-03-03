Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia: Government’s effort to end mandate of UN human rights commission must be rejected.

By Amnesty International
Members of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva must reject efforts by the Ethiopian government to prematurely terminate the mandate of the International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia (ICHREE) which is looking into war crimes and other abuses in the country, Amnesty International said today. “It is very concerning that Ethiopia wants […] The post Ethiopia: Government’s effort to end mandate of UN human rights commission must be rejected. appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
