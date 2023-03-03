Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tabloid newspapers are seen as sensationalist - but South Africa's Daily Sun flipped that script during COVID-19

By Tanja Bosch, Associate Professor in Media Studies and Production, University of Cape Town
Herman Wasserman, Professor and Chair, Department of Journalism, Stellenbosch University
Tabloid journalism usually refers to short, easily readable and mostly human-interest news, presented in a highly visual and sensationalist style. “Tabloidisation” has become shorthand for the deterioration of journalistic standards.

Newspapers like this are often criticised for diverting readers from serious news and analysis towards entertainment. They are viewed as low-quality because of their focus on sports, scandal and entertainment over politics or other serious social issues.

When tabloids first emerged in South Africa in the early 2000s, observers in mainstream…The Conversation


© The Conversation

© The Conversation -
More
