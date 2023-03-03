Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Let's get real': scientists discover a new way climate change threatens cold-blooded animals

By Lesley Alton, Research Fellow, Monash University
Vanessa Kellermann, Research fellow, Monash University
Share this article
The findings suggest cold-blooded animals will be even hotter and hungrier in a warmer world than previously thought. This may increase their extinction risk.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ HECS-HELP loans have become unfair for women but there is a way to fix this
~ Cambodia: Opposition leader Kem Sokha sentenced to 27 years on fabricated treason charge
~ Cambodia: Opposition Leader Convicted on Bogus Charges
~ As Australia's military ties with the US deepen, the Top End becomes even more vital to our security
~ Humans are still hunting for aliens. Here's how astronomers are looking for life beyond Earth
~ Dangerous selfies aren't just foolish. We need to treat them like the public health hazard they really are
~ New York Taxpayers Foot Bill for Abusive Police
~ Pandemic pet boom has increased the demand for pet-friendly workplaces
~ Why universities need to look beyond grades when admitting international students
~ Crimes against humanity likely committed in Nicaragua, says independent rights probe
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter