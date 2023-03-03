Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Opposition Leader Convicted on Bogus Charges

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Cambodia’s opposition leader Kem Sokha talks to the media at his home before leaving for a court hearing in Phnom Penh, January 16, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Heng Sinith (Bangkok) – The Phnom Penh municipal court on March 3, 2023, found the Cambodian political opposition leader Kem Sokha guilty of treason and sentenced him to a 27 year prison sentence, and indefinitely suspended his political rights to vote and to stand for election. Cambodian authorities should quash this politically motivated conviction and immediately and unconditionally release him, Human Rights Watch…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
