Dangerous selfies aren't just foolish. We need to treat them like the public health hazard they really are
By Samuel Cornell, PhD Candidate, UNSW Beach Safety Research Group, School of Population Health, UNSW Sydney
Amy Peden, NHMRC Research Fellow, School of Population Health & co-founder UNSW Beach Safety Research Group, UNSW Sydney
Rob Brander, Professor, UNSW Beach Safety Research Group, School of Biological, Earth & Environmental Sciences, UNSW Sydney
People have died taking selfies at cliffs, waterfalls and natural pools. We need to try a different approach to reducing the risk.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, March 2nd 2023