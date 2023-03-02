Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Lucky girl syndrome: the potential dark side of TikTok’s extreme positive thinking trend

By Lowri Dowthwaite-Walsh, Senior Lecturer in Psychological Interventions, University of Central Lancashire
If you’re looking for ways to bring more positive changes into your life, TikTok recommends jumping on the “lucky girl syndrome” trend. The hashtag links countless videos, all claiming this new form of positive thinking can help you achieve your goals.

If you haven’t already come across one of these videos, many of them involve young women declaring themselves to be “so lucky” – using affirmations such as: “I am so lucky, everything my heart desires will come to me.”

Many of the videos give examples of recent fortunate events that have occurred on the back of using these…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
