Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Deciding what to wear to work isn't getting any easier for women, even as business dress codes relax

By Lucy Newton, Professor in Business History, Henley Business School, University of Reading
Victoria Barnes, Reader in Commercial Law, Brunel University London
HSBC has recently introduced what it calls a “more casual” uniform for its branch staff, including jumpsuits and jeans, “menopause-friendly” clothing, as well as “ethnic wear”. The uniforms aim to make staff immediately visible to customers and also signal a clear corporate message of a friendly, approachable high street bank.

Last year, Virgin Airlines announced that staff…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
