Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

After a Year of Nonstop Bombardment, Ukraine's Capital Braces for More

Share this article
One year after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the city of Kyiv has survived Russian assault and shelling. The war still shows no sign of ending. Anna Chernikova reports on how residents in Kyiv are coping and preparing for more. Camera: Eugene Shynkar


Read complete article

© Voice of America -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Angola: Hundreds Homeless in Forced Evictions, Demolitions
~ DR Congo/France: Prioritize Rights Issues for Macron’s Visit
~ UN Describes Worsening Afghanistan Rights Crisis
~ Iranian Media Reports Hundreds of Schoolgirls Poisoned
~ Iraq: Repatriations from notorious Syria camp ‘an example for the world’
~ Nigeria's election was nearly derailed by technology - but biometric devices weren't the problem
~ Roads and power lines put primates in danger: South African data adds to the real picture
~ The Lake Chad Basin is a security nightmare. 5 guidelines for finding solutions
~ SNP leadership battle: where is the message of economic growth in Scotland?
~ Prevent review: why we need a new -- and clearer -- definition of Islamist extremism
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter