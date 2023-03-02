Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Angola: Hundreds Homeless in Forced Evictions, Demolitions

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman carries her child after their house was demolished in Zango 3 area of Luanda, Angola. © 2023 Private (Johannesburg) – The Angolan authorities should immediately suspend forced evictions and demolitions in southern Luanda, Human Rights Watch said today. The government should also ensure that the owners of houses already demolished receive prompt reparations in the form of compensation, adequate relocation, and alternative accommodations. Angolan security forces raided the capital’s Zango 3 area on February 27, 2023 and forcibly evicted people, then immediately…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
