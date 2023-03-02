Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Prevent review: why we need a new -- and clearer -- definition of Islamist extremism

By Julian Hargreaves, Director of Research at the Woolf Institute and Visiting Fellow at the Centre for Islamic Studies, University of Cambridge
Rooting the definition of ‘Islamist extremism’ in Islamic concepts, not British values, reduces the risk of the British state implying that Islam stands apart from British society.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
