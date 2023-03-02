Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Chilling execution spree with escalating use of death penalty against persecuted ethnic minorities

By Amnesty International
The Iranian authorities have executed at least one Ahwazi Arab, 14 Kurds and 13 Baluchis following grossly unfair trials, and sentenced at least a dozen others to death since the start of the year, marking a chilling escalation in the use of the death penalty as a tool of repression against ethnic minorities, Amnesty International […] The post Iran: Chilling execution spree with escalating use of death penalty against persecuted ethnic minorities appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International
