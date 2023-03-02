Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Food rationing for Rohingya refugees a ‘matter of life and death’: rights expert

Share this article
As food rationing begins for Myanmar’s Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, a top UN-appointed independent rights expert on Thursday urged the international community to step in and reverse the policy as “a matter of life and death”.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Iran: Chilling execution spree with escalating use of death penalty against persecuted ethnic minorities
~ Positive affirmations: how talking to yourself can let the light in
~ Mental health: how living in the city and country compare
~ Turnips: how Britain fell out of love with the much-maligned vegetable
~ COVID-19's housing crisis hit many Asians in the US hardest – but only after government aid began flowing
~ Why can't Americans agree on, well, nearly anything? Philosophy has some answers
~ The cautionary tale of 'Dilbert'
~ Understanding mass incarceration in the US is the first step to reducing a swollen prison population
~ The brief but shining life of Paul Laurence Dunbar, a poet who gave dignity to the Black experience
~ Overclassification overkill: The US government is drowning in a sea of secrets
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter