COVID-19's housing crisis hit many Asians in the US hardest – but only after government aid began flowing
By Kusum Mundra, Associate Professor of Economics, Rutgers University - Newark
Ruth Uwaifo Oyelere, Associate Professor of Economics, Agnes Scott College
While all groups experienced increased housing vulnerability after the pandemic hit, only people of Asian descent continued to see their situations worsen in 2021 as the US spent trillions trying to soften the impact.
- Thursday, March 2nd 2023