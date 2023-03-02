Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19's housing crisis hit many Asians in the US hardest – but only after government aid began flowing

By Kusum Mundra, Associate Professor of Economics, Rutgers University - Newark
Ruth Uwaifo Oyelere, Associate Professor of Economics, Agnes Scott College
While all groups experienced increased housing vulnerability after the pandemic hit, only people of Asian descent continued to see their situations worsen in 2021 as the US spent trillions trying to soften the impact.The Conversation


© The Conversation
